ECONOMY

Corfu and Iraklio pass CLIA destination assessments

Corfu and Iraklio pass CLIA destination assessments
[InTime News]

Cruise Lines International Association (CLIA) on Thursday welcomed the completion of sustainability destination assessments at the popular cruise destinations of Corfu and Iraklio.

The project, co-funded by CLIA in partnership with the two municipalities and port authorities, was conducted by the Global Sustainable Tourism Council (GSTC), using the GSTC Destination Criteria.

The assessments will help the cities to identify key risks and set the foundation for an action plan for sustainable tourism.

“I want to congratulate the cities of Corfu and Iraklio for this initiative and for the successful completion of the destination assessments,” said Marie-Caroline Laurent, CLIA’s director general in Europe.

“We are pleased to partner with the cities as part of our commitment to responsible tourism,” added Laurent.

Tourism Shipping

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Thessaloniki-Izmir ferry route to be inaugurated in July, says minister
ECONOMY

Thessaloniki-Izmir ferry route to be inaugurated in July, says minister

Ferry companies hike ticket prices for second time in 2022
ECONOMY

Ferry companies hike ticket prices for second time in 2022

Cruise industry reaches out to governments
ECONOMY

Cruise industry reaches out to governments

Demetriades promotes Greece-Cyprus bilateral tourism
ECONOMY

Demetriades promotes Greece-Cyprus bilateral tourism

Over 700 cruise liners to sail Greek seas this year
ECONOMY

Over 700 cruise liners to sail Greek seas this year

CLIA highlights significance of Greek input in cruise tourism
ECONOMY

CLIA highlights significance of Greek input in cruise tourism