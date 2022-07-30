Corfu and Iraklio pass CLIA destination assessments

Cruise Lines International Association (CLIA) on Thursday welcomed the completion of sustainability destination assessments at the popular cruise destinations of Corfu and Iraklio.

The project, co-funded by CLIA in partnership with the two municipalities and port authorities, was conducted by the Global Sustainable Tourism Council (GSTC), using the GSTC Destination Criteria.

The assessments will help the cities to identify key risks and set the foundation for an action plan for sustainable tourism.

“I want to congratulate the cities of Corfu and Iraklio for this initiative and for the successful completion of the destination assessments,” said Marie-Caroline Laurent, CLIA’s director general in Europe.

“We are pleased to partner with the cities as part of our commitment to responsible tourism,” added Laurent.