ATHEX: Local stocks continue to creep higher

The Greek stock market continued to edge forward on Thursday, but traders’ reserved mood and lower summer trading prevented the benchmark from capitalizing fully on the positive estimates regarding the outlook of the Greek economy and its companies. Corporate results maintained the positive momentum for a number of stocks and should feed price growth in the coming days too.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 839.52 points, adding 0.56% to Wednesday’s 834.85 points. The large-cap FTSE-25 index expanded 0.61% to close at 2,022.64 points.

The banks index grew 1.17%, with Eurobank rising 2.92% and Piraeus grabbing 2.60%, as Alpha slipped 0.28% and National stayed put.

Sarantis climbed 3.18%, Public Power Corporation collected 3.09%, GEK Terna strengthened 2.15% and ADMIE Holdings improved 1.55%, as Ellaktor conceded 2.41% and Jumbo parted with 1.85%.

In total 56 stocks obtained gains, 35 took losses and 29 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 41.8 million euros, up from Wednesday’s €38.8 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange decreased 0.49% to 67.47 points.