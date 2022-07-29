ATHEX: Bourse index posts 5 pct rise in July

Greek stocks upped a gear on Friday, recording notable gains on relatively increased turnover, to take the Athinon Avenue benchmark above the 850-point mark and end the month with a rise of 5.01%, the highest monthly growth for the main index since April 2021. That has halved the index’s losses since the start of the year.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 851.05 points, adding 1.37% to Thursday’s 839.52 points. On a weekly basis it advanced 2.54%.

The large-cap FTSE-25 index expanded 1.36% to close at 2,050.08 points.

The banks index improved 1.39%, as Piraeus earned 2.17%, Eurobank grew 1.57%, Alpha collected 1.45% and National augmented 0.79%. Hellenic Petroleum jumped 3.45%, Motor Oil climbed 2.99% and Terna Energy rose 2.94%. Ellaktor parted with 1.48%.

In total 64 stocks recorded gains, 37 endured losses and 20 remained unchanged.

Turnover was the highest of the last seven sessions, amounting to 51.2 million euros, up from Thursday’s €41.8 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange increased 0.18% to close at 67.59 points.