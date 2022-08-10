ECONOMY

Greek unemployment rate eased to 12.1% in June

Greece’s unemployment rate eased to 12.1% of the workforce in June, down from 12.5% in May and 15% in June 2021, the Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT) said on Wednesday. 

More specifically, the statistics service said that the number of unemployed people totalled 572,109, down 18.6% from June 2021 and down 2.9% from May 2022. The unemployment rate among women was 15.9% (19% in 2021) and 9% (11.8%) among men.

The unemployment rate in the 15-24 age group eased to 27.4% in June from 31.7% in June 2021 and in the 25-74 age group it fell to 11.3% from 14.1%. The number of employed people totalled 4,148,431, up 3.9% from June 2021. [AMNA]

Employment

