About 400,000 employees in Greece’s catering sector (bars, cafes and restaurants) will be able to work beyond the usual five-day, 40-hour schedule and get an extra full day’s wage.

If the extra work is done on a Sunday or holiday, the daily wage is increased by 75%.

The Supreme Employment Council approved the agreement between employers and employees on Monday, but it still has to be ratified by Labor Minister Kostis Hatzidakis.