Hitting back at telecom providers

Abusive practices in the telecoms sector are not as prevalent as in the past, but they do exist. Providers try to sneak in hidden charges in contracts mostly written in extremely fine print and if customers wish to change providers, or simply use another contract and connection type with the same one, they face obstacles.

One such customer wanted to change his cellphone service from a contract with fixed charges to a telecom card one. Despite the fact that the contract was due to expire within days, he was told his card connection would be activated in no sooner than a month, that he had to pay a “conversion charge” of €20 and pay back all discounts offered with his contract.

But after consulting the new Telecommunications and Post Commission (EETT) consumer guidelines, the first update in 14 years, all delays and charges vanished.

