Employment balance negative in Aug for first time this year

The employment balance in Greece experienced its first negative showing this year in August, with layoffs outnumbering hirings by around 33,000, figures released on Friday showed.

Data from the Ergani information system showed that new hirings totaled 197,982 in August, compared to 230,948 retirements or layoffs, leaving a negative balance of 32,966 jobs in the month.

However, there was a positive balance of 237,225 jobs over the eight-month period from January to August.