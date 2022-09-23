ECONOMY

Employment balance negative in Aug for first time this year

Employment balance negative in Aug for first time this year

The employment balance in Greece experienced its first negative showing this year in August, with layoffs outnumbering hirings by around 33,000, figures released on Friday showed.

Data from the Ergani information system showed that new hirings totaled 197,982 in August, compared to 230,948 retirements or layoffs, leaving a negative balance of 32,966 jobs in the month.

However, there was a positive balance of 237,225 jobs over the eight-month period from January to August. 

Employment

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Full-time contracts being bolstered with incentives
EMPLOYMENT

Full-time contracts being bolstered with incentives

Cyprus sees increase in employment
ECONOMY

Cyprus sees increase in employment

Tailor-made employment plan
ECONOMY

Tailor-made employment plan

Some 300,000 jobs created over last three years
ECONOMY

Some 300,000 jobs created over last three years

Jobless numbers in Greece rise in peak holiday season
ECONOMY

Jobless numbers in Greece rise in peak holiday season

New state program trains aircraft mechanics, finds them jobs
ECONOMY

New state program trains aircraft mechanics, finds them jobs