Some 300,000 jobs created over last three years

The best social policy is the creation of well-paid new jobs, Deputy Minister of Development and Investments, responsible for research and innovation, Christos Dimas said on Thursday speaking at an event titled “Reskilling: Professions of the Future and Reducing Unemployment” at Thessaloniki City Hall.

As Dimas pointed out, 300,000 jobs have been created over the last three years, while unemployment, despite the coronavirus, decreased by 5.9 percentage points and fell to a 12-year low.

The deputy minister noted that the government is focusing on attracting investments, especially in the field of research and innovation.