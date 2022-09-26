Innovation City seen housing over 2,000 employees
A call for international tenders to build the 1st Innovation City in Greece will be issued in three months, Deputy Development and Investments Minister Christos Dimas said.
The project involves a physical space for innovation that will house research and development divisions of large and medium-sized businesses, startups, spinoffs, and academic institutions, for the purpose of helping to improve Greece’s competitive edge internationally.
It is expected to house over 2,000 employees.