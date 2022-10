Over 46,000 more people were employed in Greece this August than in August 2021, government spokesman Giannis Oikonomou highlighted on Monday.

“The unemployment rate in August was 12.2% in comparison with 13.7% in August 2021 and 17.4%, as the SYRIZA government had left it,” Oikonomou tweeted.

He also underlined that “there were 4,105,420 people employed, up 46,812 compared with August 2021.”