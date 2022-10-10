ECONOMY CYPRUS

Nicosia’s program for slow tourism

Cyprus’ “Heartland of Legends” project aims at promoting slow tourism by offering authentic experiences to visitors, while also encouraging a circular economy and sustainability, the island’s Deputy Minister of Tourism Savvas Perdios  told a discussion in Nicosia on Thursday.

Speaking in the framework of the 9th United Nations Economic Commission for Europe (UNECE) Ministerial Conference, Perdios said this is an innovative project designed by the Cyprus Deputy Ministry of Tourism that takes people to lesser known places where they can unwind, enjoy a slower pace of life, rediscover the joy of food and take in the fresh air.

He also spoke of other projects such as Taste Cyprus, wine routes, Kommandaria routes, etc.

Perdios said the project includes a route of 3,000 kilometers with the aim of promoting Cyprus’ cultural heritage and developing tourism in rural and mountainous areas of the island. He stated that the project aims to offer authentic experiences to visitors, adding it also promotes the goals of a circular economy.

“We wanted to showcase the sustainability and respect we show toward remote communities and that this project promotes young and female entrepreneurship and respects local producers,” he noted.

