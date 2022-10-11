ECONOMY CRUISE TOURISM

Celestyal waives vaccination/recovery certificate requirement

Following the Greek National Committee of Public Health’s recent relaxation of regulations for cruise passengers, Celestyal Cruises, which operates around the Greek islands and the Eastern Mediterranean, announced on Tuesday the immediate removal of requirements for proof of valid vaccination or recovery certificates.

For peace of mind, Celestyal will still require its guests to test ahead of their cruise for the remainder of the 2022 season.

Pre-embarkation testing is accepted either with a rapid antigen test carried out up to 48 hours before embarkation or with a PCR test carried out up to 72 hours before embarkation. 

Tourism Coronavirus

