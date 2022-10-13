ECONOMY BUSINESS

Sunlight expands in the US

Sunlight expands in the US

Greek battery manufacturer Sunlight Group is expanding its activity in the United States, investing $40 million in the creation of a second lithium battery facility in Mebane, Alamance County, North Carolina.

The new facility will house five lithium-ion battery assembly lines, including a fully automated line and a line where energy storage systems will be assembled. As announced by Sunlight, this is a fully owned, state-of-the-art facility with an area of ​​12,500 square meters where up to 200 workers will be employed.

The planned assembly facility will have a production capacity of 1 gigawatt-hour and is expected to gradually reach 3 GWh by 2026. This new facility will provide innovative lithium-ion batteries in the US, as well as battery charging solutions, with demand in the US market set to increase further.

This new $40 million investment by subsidiary Sunlight Batteries USA is only part of the company’s broader business plan to expand globally, with the group launching $150 million in investments to develop innovative technology, manufacturing and services that the company provides to the American market.

Business

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Natural gas price for households at 11 cents per kilowatt-hour in Oct.
ECONOMY

Natural gas price for households at 11 cents per kilowatt-hour in Oct.

Ozzie the Greek-made robot is capable of multiple tasks
ECONOMY

Ozzie the Greek-made robot is capable of multiple tasks

Skopje grants strategic status to Mytilineos project
ECONOMY

Skopje grants strategic status to Mytilineos project

Grivalia Hospitality transfers HQ to Greece
ECONOMY

Grivalia Hospitality transfers HQ to Greece

Jumbo’s 9-month sales rise 11% annually
ECONOMY

Jumbo’s 9-month sales rise 11% annually

Sitel opens MAXhub in Athens
ECONOMY

Sitel opens MAXhub in Athens