Sunlight expands in the US

Greek battery manufacturer Sunlight Group is expanding its activity in the United States, investing $40 million in the creation of a second lithium battery facility in Mebane, Alamance County, North Carolina.

The new facility will house five lithium-ion battery assembly lines, including a fully automated line and a line where energy storage systems will be assembled. As announced by Sunlight, this is a fully owned, state-of-the-art facility with an area of ​​12,500 square meters where up to 200 workers will be employed.

The planned assembly facility will have a production capacity of 1 gigawatt-hour and is expected to gradually reach 3 GWh by 2026. This new facility will provide innovative lithium-ion batteries in the US, as well as battery charging solutions, with demand in the US market set to increase further.

This new $40 million investment by subsidiary Sunlight Batteries USA is only part of the company’s broader business plan to expand globally, with the group launching $150 million in investments to develop innovative technology, manufacturing and services that the company provides to the American market.