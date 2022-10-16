Kalavryta ski center to be upgraded

The Kalavryta ski center in the Peloponnese, southern Greece will be upgraded and modernized, to draw in a larger number of visitors and boost the local economy, according to its director Alexis Agrios.

“The upgrading and modernization of the facilities of the Kalavryta ski center, which is a municipal enterprise, is a complex project and the largest implemented in a ski center in recent years,” he said, adding, “We are now in the final stage of all procedures.”

The entire project file has gone to the Court of Audit, he said. “We hope that if all the procedures are completed in the time we expect, then at the end of the coming winter season, that is, in April 2023, the works at the ski resort will begin,” he noted.