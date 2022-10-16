ECONOMY

Kalavryta ski center to be upgraded

Kalavryta ski center to be upgraded
[Pericles Merakos]

The Kalavryta ski center in the Peloponnese, southern Greece will be upgraded and modernized, to draw in a larger number of visitors and boost the local economy, according to its director Alexis Agrios.

“The upgrading and modernization of the facilities of the Kalavryta ski center, which is a municipal enterprise, is a complex project and the largest implemented in a ski center in recent years,” he said, adding, “We are now in the final stage of all procedures.”

The entire project file has gone to the Court of Audit, he said. “We hope that if all the procedures are completed in the time we expect, then at the end of the coming winter season, that is, in April 2023, the works at the ski resort will begin,” he noted.

Sports Business

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Greek gaming firm OPAP halts betting on Russian sport events
ECONOMY

Greek gaming firm OPAP halts betting on Russian sport events

Greek CEOs more optimistic in the third quarter
ECONOMY

Greek CEOs more optimistic in the third quarter

Redefine Meat strikes partnership to boost 3D-printed meat sales in Europe
ECONOMY

Redefine Meat strikes partnership to boost 3D-printed meat sales in Europe

Japanese delegation visits Greece; expresses interest in investments
ECONOMY

Japanese delegation visits Greece; expresses interest in investments

Sunlight expands in the US
BUSINESS

Sunlight expands in the US

Natural gas price for households at 11 cents per kilowatt-hour in Oct
ECONOMY

Natural gas price for households at 11 cents per kilowatt-hour in Oct