Employment in positive territory in January-September

Employment in positive territory in January-September
The balance of employment flows was positive by 263,463 job positions in the January-September period, after a positive balance of 26,238 jobs in September, the Labor Ministry said in a report on Monday. 

The report by the online Ergani system showed that new hirings totaled 2,261,137 in the nine-month period, while lay-offs and voluntary retirements totaled 1,997,674, leaving a positive balance of 263,463 job positions. 

In September, new hirings totaled 343,166 and lay-offs 316,928, leaving a positive balance of 26,238 job positions.

