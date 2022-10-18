Another month with a primary budget surplus

Consumers look at the window display of a shoe store in the Athens suburb of Nea Smyrni during the midseason sales, on Sunday. It is clear that the inflation driving up prices of many products will not be easing anytime soon. [Giorgos Zachos/InTime News]

Budget tax revenue exceeded targets by 13.7% or 4.902 billion euros in the January-September period, totaling €40.644 billion, the Finance Ministry said in a report on Monday.

Alternate Minister Thodoros Skylakakis, commenting on the budget execution data, said that September’s tax revenues were compatible with the targets of the draft budget plan and serve as evidence of strong growth in the third quarter of 2022.

The state budget showed a deficit of €4.236 billion in the nine-month period, on an amended cash basis, from a budget target for a shortfall of €10.08 billion and a deficit of €10.15 billion in the corresponding period last year.

The primary result showed a surplus of €37 million, from a budget target for a deficit of €5.943 billion and a primary deficit of €5.96 billion in the same period in 2021. Net revenue was €44.01 billion, up 13.4% from targets, while regular budget revenues were €48.35 billion, up 14.5% from targets.

Tax rebates totaled €4.34 billion euros, up €917 million from targets, while Public Investment Program revenue was €2.394 billion, down €466 million from targets.

Budget spending in the January-September period totaled €48.245 billion, down €641 million from targets and down €1.355 billion compared with the same period last year.