Tens of tourism-related projects

As a record year for tourism comes to a close, local communities are considering whether their infrastructure will be able to withstand another such test. In this context, the government is promoting a new generation of small and medium-sized projects across the country, mainly related to promoting sustainability. They are essential to preserving the quality of life, the natural environment, the attractiveness to visitors and ultimately the very character of the destinations.

Coordinated by Tourism Minister Vassilis Kikilias, in collaboration with the private sector, a major exercise began a few months ago to identify and record the projects to receive immediate priority and shape their tender framework. Financing will come from European funds and the Public Investment Program.

A valuable tool in this effort was an extensive study carried out by the Institute of Greek Tourism Confederation (INSETE) and presenting a pool of some 700 projects that will enable tourism to continue to develop. These are not so much about heavy infrastructure, such as the expansion of airports, ports, marinas or major road axes, as these are being carried out anyway by other public or government agencies. Instead, these are projects that have not been adopted by any specific agency or organization.

The ministry then went on to prioritize them based on specific criteria such as the volume of visitors per destination and the capacity of its infrastructure in terms of beds and the number of overnight stays to them. This resulted in 26 destinations emerging, including Rhodes, Kos, Santorini, Mykonos, Corfu, Hania, Zakynthos, Paros, the Saronic islands, Halkidiki, Kefalonia, Iraklio, Rethymno, Lefkada and Ancient Olympia, as well as less tourism developed places such as Lesvos, Katerini, Halkida, Kalamata, Thassos, Lasithi, Ioannina, Samos, Trikala, plus Thessaloniki and Athens. Then specific projects were identified that either address chronic problems or will have the biggest and fastest positive impact on daily life.

The result was 39 projects with immediate priority will enhance the character and viability of the specific destinations and protect them from the effects of large-scale tourism development, but also improve the experience for visitors. Much has to do with water and waste management and electricity.