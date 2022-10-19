Farms come under scrutiny for labor exploitation

The new Independent Labor Inspection Authority has teamed up with the international organization A21, which is active against human trafficking, and imposed a first batch of 49 fines as part of a joint European initiative for specific workplaces, such as farms, where labor exploitation tends to be rampant.

The watchdog carried out inspections in workplaces across Greece that show a high probability of cases of human trafficking for the purpose of labor exploitation focusing mainly in the agricultural sector, such as farms, packing houses for agricultural products, sorting points, livestock units, poultry farms and olive mills.