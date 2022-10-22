Drop in electricity rates up to 38% next month

Wind turbines are seen on a mountain on the island of Evia, April 16, 2021. [Alkis Konstantinidis/Reuters]

Electricity rates in November will be more than 30% lower than this month, according to the data that service providers have submitted to the Energy Ministry.

In some cases the tariffs in November will be up to 38% lower than in October, though the final rate will be formed after the government subsidies are announced in the next few days.

Prices across a wide range of providers are set for November at 35-39.5 euro cents per kilowatt-hour, which are not only much lower than October (56 to 70 cents) and September (68-80 cents) , but also than those of August, with the lowest prices of the last quarter at 48.6-59 cents.