Disposable income increases in Q2

The disposable income of Greek households and nonprofit institutions grew 1.7% in the second quarter of 2022, totaling 32.98 billion euros, from €32.45 billion in the same period last year, the Hellenic Statistical Authority said on Wednesday.

Final consumption spending grew 20.1% to €37.7 billion, while the ratio of gross savings/gross available income fell to -14.2% from 3.4% in 2021.

Private investments (gross fixed capital investments) totaled €3.6 billion, while general government net loans fell to €1.6 billion from €3.4 billion in 2021.

The external balance of goods and services recorded a deficit of €4.1 billion in the second quarter of 2022 from a shortfall of €4.43 billion last year, with imports totaling €30.58 billion and exports amounting to €26.47 billion.