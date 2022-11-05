ECONOMY

Greece, Egypt building strategic relationship

The evolving relationship between Greece and Egypt is strategic and supported by the leaderships in both Cairo and Athens, said Ambassador of Egypt to Greece Omar Youssef at a briefing on Thursday.

This stable cooperation has allowed Greece and Egypt to take the necessary steps toward the realization of projects such as the two countries’ electricity interconnection and the draft agreement to regulate the seasonal hirings of Egyptian agricultural workers in Greece.

