Britain, Greece and common challenges

The world has changed dramatically in the six years since the first Greek-British Symposium was held in Nafplio, a Peloponnesian town steeped in history and symbolism, the first capital of the modern Greek state. In 2017, both countries were still partners in the European Union, although Britain was heading for the exit after the previous year’s referendum, when policy makers, academics, businesspeople, diplomats, journalists and representatives of other groups inaugurated a dialogue aimed at improving the already close ties between the two nations.

In the last 18 months, with Britain outside the Union, the world has been hit by a pandemic, upheaval in production and distribution chains, inflation and the consequences of the climate crisis. In the past year, the Russian invasion of Ukraine has intensified all the previous problems, adding energy insecurity to the mix. In this climate of global instability, this year’s Symposium chose to focus on the bonds between Greece and Britain, seeking ideas and proposals that would strengthen them in the face of common challenges.

For two days (October 14-15), Symposium participants discussed tourism, education, cultural ties, sustainability, technology and innovation. The discussions focused not so much on the common history, which dates from before the Greek Revolution, but more on the present and future and on what the two countries can do to succeed, what one can learn from the other.

In the discussion on tourism, it was noted that last July the number of British visitors to Greece increased by 26.3 percent (and revenues by 25.4 percent) over the same month in 2019, a record year. Greek and British experts focused on how to improve the quality of the tourism product and the expanding field of experiences offered to visitors. The need for diversification and sustainability were also discussed in detail, as they were on all panels, with focus on the education and training of people employed in the tourism industry and the ways in which Britain and Greece can improve on their already good collaboration.

It was noted that 300 million euros from the EU’s Recovery and Resilience Fund are slated to go towards expanding Greece’s tourism product and the experiences offered, in fields including marine tourism (marinas, ports), diving points, infrastructure for people with disabilities and gastronomy. Among the government’s priorities are the education of the work force and greater cooperation with regions (making use of regional structural funds), with the focus on quality, diversification and sustainability.

Greece has been receiving technical assistance from Britain, and other countries, over the past year-and-a-half, in specific areas. In response to a question as to whether improving the product was pricing those below the luxury level out of the market, a Greek official stressed that the tourism product was aimed at families and that Greece was examining best practices of other countries.

Another member of the panel emphasized that people are now seeking experiences, rather than just visiting a country. Therefore, tourism products should be seen as part of a whole, with tourism moving from a focus on the collective to the individual who seeks experiences. Planning appears to be moving in the other direction, he said. “Tourism is about people. People have emotions. So, deliver a unique emotion,” he said. Problem areas include public infrastructure and management of destinations and the fact that 90 percent of revenue comes from five of Greece’s 13 regions, he said. Three central objectives are to extend the tourism season, expand the number of regions involved and increase the expenditure per visitor.

A British expert on the museum scene spoke of the trend towards greater community involvement. There is a decrease in museum visits generally across the world, she noted. There is a need to get younger people interested in museums, she said. Some museums are offering late-nights drinks, date nights. “We have much to learn from each other,” she said with regard to Greek-British cooperation.

Museums’ concerns now include issues such as mental health, the Black Lives Matter movement, social cohesion, decolonization, giving communities voice as co-curators. The need to reach communities that are hard to reach or at risk is not financially driven. Relationships with tourists are more fleeting and museums need to increase their financial sustainability. Increased autonomy is related to lower state funding, but this funding is imperative for museums to recover from the pandemic as they cannot be completely self-sustaining. They are heavily reliant on income from visitors, but also seek revenues from membership, cooperation with foreign museums etc. With the increase in digitalization, the question is raised whether non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are viable source of income or a bubble.

The representative of a major tourism company noted the phenomenal growth of the “tours and activities” product. His company is also working to make destinations sustainable, to protect the marine environment, to promote social development and cultural heritage, to secure inclusive economic development, he said. A key point he stressed was the lack of interest in working for the tourism sector: “Coming out of the pandemic, we need to make tourism attractive again to the people who work in it,” he said.

The Symposium’s discussions are held according to the Chatham House Rule, so neither the identity nor the affiliation of the speakers can be revealed. This year, the panel on education was the first to be open to the public through live streaming. It included the problems caused by Brexit, such as the high fees and the need for a visa, which caused a drop in the number of Greek students in Britain. Other issues included the colleges in Greece which cooperate with British universities and in which some 20,000 Greek students are enrolled. Panelists discussed ways to strengthen ties between universities and faculty members.

In a lively discussion on cultural ties and common challenges, such as the difficulty in getting people into museums, it was noted that Greece can learn from Britain, which is a leader in this field. There is also a need for contemporary Greek art to become more widely known, panelists agreed. On the inevitable issue of the Parthenon Marbles, a British participant appealed for political space to be allowed so that a solution may be found.

When the experts on the panel on technology and innovation were asked to propose – in one brief comment – how to improve cooperation between the two nations, a British participant was brief and clear: “Share. Start sharing stuff. Use each other’s stuff. The more we share… All boats rise on a rising tide.” When this is said by a leading member of the team that reformed the British government’s digital presence, using open standards and protocols, and his company provides services across the world, this exhortation takes on special significance. The representative of a large, Greek-owned company added that Britain’s legal expertise, with its “quality and trust” is necessary. A Greek specialist on innovation in the cultural sector noted that in his field “the British are tops.” The Greeks, he added, could learn by “being honest and building trust with society.” The fourth panelist, saying that he was sure he spoke for all Greeks in Britain, asked for Greek consular services to be upgraded.

Of particular interest were the comments of a British participant with experience of civil service reforms. Changing the way of communicating between citizens and government is not a facade, he commented, but a reform in itself, providing the framework for change. “The facade will, over time, bring change,” he said. “It takes time, but bureaucracies will change,” he added. “The user’s tolerance of delay falls as other services become more available.” Reforms, he explained, should be located in the most central point. In the UK they started out from the Cabinet Office and the Treasury. As they mature, the circle can gradually widen to include more services. Targets, he stressed, should be short-term, with a horizon of two to three years. “Looking at 2030 is science fiction. Don’t have false certainties. You need to self-correct.”

These proposals were among many heard at the Symposium. At the core of all discussions were the human ties between the two nations, from practical issues – such as visas, student fees and consular services – to cooperation in the fields of culture and the need to focus on building trust with individuals and the community. Over the years, the Symposium has created a valuable network of people who care about improving ties between the two nations. The lively discussions have contributed many proposals, which may be built upon to the benefit of both sides and their long common relationship. This year, the Symposium noted the passing of Costa Carras, who embodied the vital links between Greece and Britain and whose life and work reflected the riches, history and imagination of both cultures.



The Greek-British Symposium is privately led and funded largely by sponsorships. It is delivered under the guidance of a Steering Committee, in partnership with the Delphi Economic Forum, and with the support of the British Embassy in Athens and the British Council. This year the Greek Embassy in London was closely involved.