End could be nigh for three historic Athenian cinemas

An invitation for expressions of interest by the EFKA social security fund to investors for the exploitation of three of its prime pieces of real estate in central Athens risks putting three of the capital’s historic cinemas out of business, film industry proponents warn.

The buildings in question are home to the Ideal, Astor and Aello, and according to an announcement by the Avopolis Music & Movies Network on Friday, none of the tenders contain provisions to protect the operation of the theaters.

Concern is particularly acute for the Ideal, which has not been granted the listed status afforded to the rest of the building in which it is located. The said building, which takes up a 7,000 sq.m. block flanked by Panepistimiou, Harilaou Trikoupi and Feidiou streets, was built in the 1880s by German businessman Heinrich Schliemann to a design by Ernst Ziller. According to Avopolis, it is being slated for a hotel.-