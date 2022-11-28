ECONOMY TOURISM

US tourists are big spenders in Greece

American tourists are proving more than simply worthy substitutes for the Chinese and the Russian visitors in terms of the expenditure they make during their stay in Greece for shopping, data have shown.

In September alone, the value of tax-free purchases that US travelers made in Greece was 70% higher than in the same month in 2019. In the year’s first nine months, an estimated 35% of the value of tax-free purchases across Greece came from Americans, with their average spending this year calculated at 1,360 euros per person.

However, for elite travelers, the average shopping expenditure in Greece rose to €14,000 in the first nine months. 

