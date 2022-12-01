Shaping the future of Greek tourism with top leaders

“Greece has been globally recognized for its hospitality, its natural beauty, its culture, its history, its people. With its dynamic presence in all forums, it co-shapes the future of tourism with all the important leaders of the market,” Tourism Minister Vassilis Kikilias said from the Global Leaders Dialogues conference held in Riyadh, highlighting the priority Athens gives to sustainability in tourism.

In this context, Kikilias characterized the balance between tourism development and environmental protection as necessary for the future of the next generations.

Kikilias held a working meeting with the CEO of the Saudia airline company, Ibrahim Koshy, who informed him that travelers to Greece are already showing a 20% increase compared to 2019, while he announced that in 2023 flights from in Saudi Arabia will increase.

He also met with the CEO of Flyadeal, Con Corfiatis, who expressed his interest in the company’s air connection with Thessaloniki and Crete.