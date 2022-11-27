ECONOMY

New tourism campaign focused on sustainability

The next tourism campaign Greece is preparing will focus on the sustainable tourism product, environmental protection, green entrepreneurship and the blue economy, as Tourism Minister Vassilis Kikilias told the Circle the Med Forum 2022 this week.

Kikilias emphasized that all surveys show that travelers are becoming increasingly aware of sustainable tourism, and Greece has taken important steps in this direction.

“Travelers are leading the way, demanding less or zero carbon dioxide emissions. Along with travel safety, this issue will be a top priority for visitors from all over the world in the current tourist season as well as in the next ones,” said the minister, underlining that Greece is leading the interventions aimed at accelerating the green and sustainable transformation of the country’s tourism sector.

Tourism Travel Environment

