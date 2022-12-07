Greece offers skiing holidays that won’t break the bank

Germany-based travel booking company Holidu has found Greece to be the most economical destination for skiing in Europe, with the ski center at the resort of Vasilitsa, between Ioannina and Grevena, charging an average of just 36 euros per person per day (including a ski card and accommodation).

On the other hand, the most expensive resort in Europe is Zermatt in Switzerland, which charges an average of 248 per person per day for a ski card plus accommodation, according to Holidu.