ECONOMY

Volotea to launch Athens-Toulouse flights

Low-cost airline Volotea has announced a new international connection from Athens to the city of Toulouse in France as of next summer.

Flights will operate from May 27, with two services per week, on Wednesdays and Saturdays.

Volotea will therefore connect Athens to 16 destinations next year: Bilbao in Spain; Bordeaux, Lille, Lyon, Marseille, Nantes, Strasbourg and Toulouse in France; Bari, Palermo, Venice and Verona in Italy; Iraklio, Mykonos, Santorini in Greece and Dubrovnik in Croatia.

Travel Transport Tourism

