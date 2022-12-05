ECONOMY TOURISM

Karpathos among world’s most ‘breathtaking’ destinations

The Greek island of Karpathos has been included in National Geographic’s annual list of the world’s 25 most ‘breathtaking’ destinations for 2023, the Athens-Macedonian News Agency reported on Monday.

The southeast Aegean island is the only area of Greece in the subcategory on preserving local communities.

The prestigious journal refers to the island as a ‘surprising and sublime spot,’ where ‘women-led ventures are leading the charge in sustainable tourism.’ Also in the same category are Milwaukee in the US, Alberta in Canada, Laos and Ghana, while 20 more destinations in Europe, Africa, America and Asia follow in the categories of nature, adventure, family and culture.

Tourism

