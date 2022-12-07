Greece reaches winter flight deals with foreign airlines

Tourism Minister Vassilis Kikilias referred in an interview on public broadcaster ERT on Tuesday to the interventions implemented to strengthen winter tourism, so that Greece welcomes travelers throughout the year.

Kikilias stressed the importance of the agreement reached with 11 airlines for flights between November and March, noting that the extension of the tourist season has already been implemented.

“In November we saw very good attendance at branded destinations, on our islands, in Athens and in Thessaloniki. I am a minister not only of summer destinations, resorts, hotels and all professions that touch the sea and sun, but also of winter destinations,” he said, making special reference to the Greek National Tourism Organization (GNTO) campaign aimed at city breaks.

He also stated that accommodation facilities at all popular winter destinations will be full during the Christmas holidays, while adding that important initiatives have been taken to strengthen alternative mountain destinations.