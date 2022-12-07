ECONOMY

Greece reaches winter flight deals with foreign airlines

Greece reaches winter flight deals with foreign airlines

Tourism Minister Vassilis Kikilias referred in an interview on public broadcaster ERT on Tuesday to the interventions implemented to strengthen winter tourism, so that Greece welcomes travelers throughout the year.

Kikilias stressed the importance of the agreement reached with 11 airlines for flights between November and March, noting that the extension of the tourist season has already been implemented.

“In November we saw very good attendance at branded destinations, on our islands, in Athens and in Thessaloniki. I am a minister not only of summer destinations, resorts, hotels and all professions that touch the sea and sun, but also of winter destinations,” he said, making special reference to the Greek National Tourism Organization (GNTO) campaign aimed at city breaks.

He also stated that accommodation facilities at all popular winter destinations will be full during the Christmas holidays, while adding that important initiatives have been taken to strengthen alternative mountain destinations.

Tourism

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Volotea to launch Athens-Toulouse flights
ECONOMY

Volotea to launch Athens-Toulouse flights

Larnaca woos famous hotel companies
CYPRUS

Larnaca woos famous hotel companies

Karpathos among world’s most ‘breathtaking’ destinations
TOURISM

Karpathos among world’s most ‘breathtaking’ destinations

TUS Airways launches two new services for Tel Aviv-Larnaca
ECONOMY

TUS Airways launches two new services for Tel Aviv-Larnaca

Shaping the future of Greek tourism with top leaders
ECONOMY

Shaping the future of Greek tourism with top leaders

EasyJet sees demand for Greek islands next year
ECONOMY

EasyJet sees demand for Greek islands next year