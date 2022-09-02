ECONOMY

Mitsotakis visits Elefsis Shipyards

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis visited Elefsis Shipyards on Friday.

The premier’s visit followed the parliamentary approval on Wednesday of legislation for the modernization of the shipyards, government sources pointed out; they added that Elefsis Shipyards is a critical pillar for Greece’s national defense industry.

Furthermore, the revival of the country’s shipbuilding industry, through the restarting, consolidation and upgrading of Elefsis Shipyards, will significantly strengthen Greece’s economy and its geopolitical position, sources added.

The agreement, which functions as a sustainable model for restarting Elefsis Shipyards, includes: direct investment of $170 million, securing all 600 current jobs, retroactive payouts and compensations of 41 million euros to employees, the creation of 1,400 new jobs within three years (reaching a total of 2,000), additional revenues of €1.1 billion for the Greek state via direct-indirect taxes and insurance contributions over the next 25 years, and strengthening Greek economy with more than €1.6 billion that will be directed to domestic suppliers and the Greek industry.

