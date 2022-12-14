ECONOMY ENERGY

Grid operator proposes low damages for power cuts

Grid operator proposes low damages for power cuts
The Hellenic Electricity Distribution Network Operator (DEDDIE) has proposed low compensation limits for consumers who are left without electricity for many hours due to network failure in its recommendation to the Regulatory Authority for Energy.

Interestingly DEDDIE, in its argumentation for the amount of compensation, invokes the vulnerable state of the network, given that only 11% of the 240 km managed by DEDDIE is underground, but also the lagging of the Greek network in its capacity for in real time telemetering, in the absence of smart meters – i.e. issues solely under the responsibility of DEDDIE and its managers.

