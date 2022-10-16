Arrivals at regional airports up 7.2%

September air arrivals at Greece’s 14 Fraport-managed regional airports increased by 7.2% compared to the corresponding month of 2019, Tourism Minister Vassilis Kikilias stated last week.

The average increase at the airports of Santorini, Mykonos, Rhodes and Kos from three years earlier reached 14%, at Hania it was 15% and at Corfu airport 17%.

“We have a very close cooperation with the Ministry of Finance to be able to support and help the Greek economy. We will surpass the 2019 tourism revenue of 18.2 billion euros,” Kikilias estimated.