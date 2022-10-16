ECONOMY

Arrivals at regional airports up 7.2%

Arrivals at regional airports up 7.2%

September air arrivals at Greece’s 14 Fraport-managed regional airports increased by 7.2% compared to the corresponding month of 2019, Tourism Minister Vassilis Kikilias stated last week.

The average increase at the airports of Santorini, Mykonos, Rhodes and Kos from three years earlier reached 14%, at Hania it was 15% and at Corfu airport 17%.

“We have a very close cooperation with the Ministry of Finance to be able to support and help the Greek economy. We will surpass the 2019 tourism revenue of 18.2 billion euros,” Kikilias estimated.

Travel Transport Tourism

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Growth in flights, arrivals to continue in October
ECONOMY

Growth in flights, arrivals to continue in October

Flight data point to tourism season extension
AIR TRAFFIC

Flight data point to tourism season extension

Corfu air arrivals break record in August
ECONOMY

Corfu air arrivals break record in August

Santorini tops regional Greek airports in traffic gains
ECONOMY

Santorini tops regional Greek airports in traffic gains

Effort to extend direct flights from US to Greece till year-end
ECONOMY

Effort to extend direct flights from US to Greece till year-end

Island-hopping’s new heights
TOURISM

Island-hopping’s new heights