Winter resorts report occupancy rates up to 90%

Both the country’s popular winter resorts and hotels in the center of Athens and in the Athenian Riviera are showing high occupancy rates for the fortnight of the Christmas holidays.

A large percentage of those reservations have already been made since the end of October, according to hotel managers. In fact, the high occupancy rates reported by winter destinations, in the region of 80%-90%, are accompanied by correspondingly high bookings in short-term rental accommodation.

After the end of the festive season, however, the picture changes drastically. Bookings until the end of March are very limited, worrying hoteliers and accommodation owners.