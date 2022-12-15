ECONOMY

Greek PM meets Singaporean counterpart on sidelines of EU-ASEAN Summit

[OLIVIER MATTHYS/EPA]

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis expressed his satisfaction with the large investment of the Singapore state fund GIC in Greek tourism.

Mitsotakis met on Wednesday with his Singaporean counterpart, Lee Hsien Loong, on the sidelines of the EU-ASEAN Summit, in Brussels.

According to government sources, Mitsotakis made special reference to the performance of the Greek economy in the midst of unprecedented crises, but also to Greece’s exit from the regime of enhanced surveillance.

