Kikilias says tourism will be key for growth in 2023, too

[InTime News]

Tourism Minister Vassilis Kikilias told the debate on the state budget in Parliament on Friday that tourism will continue to play a key role in economic growth and all the ministry’s actions are aimed in this direction. 

“The tourism sector is the only sector of the economy that shows such a balanced horizontal distribution of the wealth produced,” underlined Kikilias. 

At the same time, in terms of major investments in infrastructure and construction, tourism projects make up the majority and there are at least 40 professions involved in construction, he said.

