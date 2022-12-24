Vocational program for labor skills

A new Labor Ministry vocational training program that will allow up to 150,000 people to improve their work skills, with an emphasis on the digital and green sectors, was launched on Thursday. Titled “Going Forward” (“Pao Brosta” in Greek), it is organized by the Public Employment Agency, financed by the Recovery and Resilience Facility with 154.5 million euros, and targets both private sector workers and the unemployed.

The platform for the submission of applications to participate opened on Thursday, via the website voucher.gov.gr and a link for registration for a wide variety of training programs, offered in collaboration with university centers for lifelong learning and training, international tech firms and licensed lifelong learning centers.

They will include courses in updated digital office skills and programs, social media marketing and e-shop management, and more specialized courses in data analytics, AI applications, logistics and use of digital technology in agriculture.

After the initial phase of finalizing the register of participants, applicants can choose the course they wish to take from a list, with places given in the order that applications are submitted until all available places are filled.