‘Household Basket’ goods avoid hikes

The prices of nearly all of the products (98%) included in the so-called “Household Basket” of grocery goods either remained stable or were reduced for the ninth week since the implementation of the measure (December 28 to January 3), based on the new price lists sent to the Ministry of Development and Investment on Wednesday.

In addition, regarding the so-called “Santa’s Basket” government initiative concerning the price of several categories of toys, the ministry announced that as of December 28, 40 chains with 1,991 games are participating (up from 32 chains with 1,560 games that started on December 14).

Prices on discounted toys remain unchanged.

“We are proceeding steadily in the battle against inflation and in favor of consumers,” Minister Adonis Georgiadis commented.