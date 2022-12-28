ECONOMY

Greek pension raises signed into law

The 7.75% raise in basic pension checks as of January 1, 2023 was signed as a joint ministerial decision on Wednesday by Labor and Social Affairs Minister Kostis Hatzidakis and Alternate Finance Minister Thodoros Skylakakis.

The raise had been announced on several occasions by the government, including by the prime minister.

It is expected to be published in the Government Gazette shortly, making it official law. Any differences between the introductory report accompanying the 2023 national budget and the data reported by the Hellenic Statistical Authority will be taken into account in calculations, the government has said.

The differences relate to variations in the annual percentage of GDP and in the annual average of the General Consumer Price Index.

The 7.75% raise in basic monthly checks will affect 1,724,713 pensioners.

Of these, 80-85% will see an exact raise of 7.75%, while the majority of the rest will see checks rise by 7%, depending on individual pension calculations.

