Columbia, Yale set to launch education center, student exchange program in Athens

The Columbia International Education Center in Athens (of New York’s Columbia University) will launch operations in September 2023, while the postgraduate student exchange program between the University of Athens (EKPA) and Yale University will most likely launch within the current academic year, it was reported on Saturday.

Concerning the latter, Greek students who participate in the joint program will be exempted from paying tuition fees.

As part of this new partnership, EKPA postgraduate and doctoral students will be able to take one-semester or one-year courses at Yale’s science, medical and environmental schools, which will count toward their degree.

These announcements were highlighted anew on Saturday, following the Pharos Summit 2022, which was held recently at the Stavros Niarchos Foundation Cultural Center, and which was addressed by Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis.