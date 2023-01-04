ECONOMY SOCIAL SECURITY

Young workers are able to swap EFKA for TEKA

[Shutterstock]

Employees under 35 years old, as well as those who to date have not been insured in an auxiliary pension fund will have the option as of this year to switch from the Single Social Security Fund (EFKA) to the Supplementary Social Security Fund (TEKA).

The measure concerns employees born after December 31, 1986, who are already insured in the supplementary social security domain of EFKA.

For them the relevant platform for submitting requests to a social security fund is already open, while for the self-employed in healthcare, farming and agriculture, and those exempted from compulsory auxiliary social security, the platform will open in March.

Pension

