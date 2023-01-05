ATHEX: Index rises to highest point in over 10 months

The Greek stock market completed an entire week of growth, as Thursday’s session was the fifth in succession with the benchmark in the black, climbing this time above the 950-point mark, only to illustrate to observers that the only way is up for the local bourse these days. Banks and retailing blue chips flew the flag for Athinon Avenue that entered the long weekend of Epiphany with a positive image thanks also to the increased trading volume.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) General Index closed at 951.45 points, the highest since February 18, i.e. before the war in Ukraine started, adding 0.57% to Wednesday’s 946.10 points. Week-on-week it grew 2.33%.

The large-cap FTSE-25 index expanded 0.86% to end up at 2,310.34 points and the banks index advanced 1.86%, with Quest Holdings rising 3.45%, Eurobank earning 2.64% and Alpha Bank augmenting 1.95%.

In total 70 stocks registered gains, 31 sustained losses and 26 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 62.3 million euros, up from Wednesday’s €56.2 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange increased 1.35% to close at 91.88 points.