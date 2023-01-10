Decrease in uncertainty recorded last month

The KEPE GRIV “Fear” Index eased to 28.48% in December from 31.52% the previous month, evidence of a decrease in uncertainty for the expected short-term course of the Greek market.

The Center of Planning and Economic Research (KEPE) said in a monthly report that the “Fear” index reflects the uncertainty of derivatives market participants regarding the expected short-term course of the Greek market, and is calculated based on the FTSE/ASE Large Cap Index options prices.

The index remained below its historical average level (since January 2004) for the Greek market, which stands at 32.58%.

Moreover, the average daily value of the index decreased, reaching 29.77% in December, from 33.07% in November.