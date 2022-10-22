Reduction to DYPA-registered jobless

The number of workers registered as unemployed in the lists of the Public Employment Service (DYPA – formerly known as OAED) posted a significant reduction in September, both in comparison to the previous month (-5.84%) and on an annual basis (-6.10%), according to the statistics of the service. The figures appeared to come hand-in-hand with “Ergani” online data regarding the positive course of employment, as well as the cross-checking of those claiming to be jobless.

More specifically, 889,465 unemployed people were registered in the unemployment registers of DYPA in September, down by 55,123 from the 944,588 in August. The decrease was greater on an annual basis, since in August 2021, 947,292 unemployed people were registered with the then OAED (a decrease of 57,827 people).

In total, in September, 175,432 people received some form of subsidy from DYPA. This number is higher than the 162,430 subsidized in August (+13,002 people, or an increase of 8%). The number of long-term unemployed also remains dramatically high, i.e. those who remain out of the labor market for more than 12 months. In particular, during the previous month there were 517,934 people on that list, i.e. almost six out of 10 unemployed.

The data also show that the vast majority of the unemployed belong to the most productive sections of society, that is, between the ages of 30 and 55 years: There are 301,099 people between the ages of 30-44 or 33.85% of all unemployed, while in the 45-54 age group there are another 212,871 people, or 23.93% of the total.

It should be noted that following a decision by DYPA Director Spyros Protopsaltis, the process of creating the DYPA digital register or, more precisely, transferring the registers already kept by DYPA to it, has started, with the aim of giving the one-time allowance of 300 euros to unemployed who remain on the list for more than five years and for cutting some benefits (not the unemployment allowance) for the jobless with annual individual incomes above €14,000 euros.

The €300 benefit will be given to those who have been unemployed for five years and over and are registered with DYPA, as long as they accept the drawing up of an individual action plan.