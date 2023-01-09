ECONOMY STOCKS

ATHEX: Index at peak of almost 11 months

The outlook for Greece’s sovereign credit rating to return to investment grade and the 50-million-euro package of Mytilineos shares that changed hands on Monday gave a fresh boost to the Greek stock market at the beginning of the week, with its benchmark climbing to highs unseen in almost 11 months. This was the sixth consecutive session of gains for the bourse.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) General Index closed at 962.84 points, the highest since February 16, adding 1.20% to Thursday’s 951.45 points. The large-cap FTSE-25 index expanded 1.31% to end up at 2,340.56 points. 

The banks index jumped 3.54%, as Alpha soared 7.01%, Piraeus grabbed 4.07%, National earned 2.08% and Eurobank fetched 1.88%. Viohalco rose 3.54%, PPC advanced 2.72% and Titan Cement collected 2.40%, while EYDAP parted with 1.33%.

In total 63 stocks boasted gains, 45 counted losses and 18 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to €141.6 million euros, up from last Thursday’s €62.3 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange increased 0.35% to close at 92.20 points.

Stocks

