Warmest place for winter holidays in Greece is Agios Nikolaos

Holidu, a search engine for vacation rentals, has launched a campaign to sell winter accommodation packages in Mediterranean destinations to Northern Europeans, and drafted a list of the 150 ideal cities for winter.

Almost 90 of them are in Spain, with Greece following with 31 destinations.

The “warmest” Greek destination is, according to Holidu, Agios Nikolaos (pictured), on Crete, with average winter sunshine of 261+ hours and an average winter temperature of 16.4C.

Besides Agios Nikolaos, top Greek winter destinations include Rhodes Town, Lindos, Faliraki, Kiato, Ierapetra, Kardamena, Gerani, Malia, Kos, Koroni, Imerovigli, Elounda and others.

