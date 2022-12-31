Tourism revenues in 2023 may beat this year’s

Next year’s tourism receipts are projected at 95% of 2022’s, which reached similar levels to those of 2019 – i.e. a little over 18 billion euros, based on the state budget forecasts.

In the market, however, there are expectations of significantly more revenues, as well as concerns about possible unforeseen events or a decline in demand for travel due to the recession of the international economy.

For the time being, though, similar concerns for this year, and especially its last few months, have been proven wrong, and occupancy rates during the holidays in cities and mountain destinations are recording all-time highs.