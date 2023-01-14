ECONOMY

Process to boost minimum wage being fast-tracked

Process to boost minimum wage being fast-tracked

The process for setting the minimum wage in 2023 is to be accelerated and brought forward so that the new basic wage can come into effect on April 1, in line with a pledge made by Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis under a new Labor and Social Affairs Ministry amendment announced on Friday.

This stipulates that an invitation to specialist experts and research bodies to draw up a report for an assessment of the existing minimum wage will be sent out by January 20 and submitted by February 3 at the latest, and that an invitation to the social partners to participate in consultation talks will go out by February 10.

By February 20, all relevant material will be sent to the Center for Planning and Economic Research, which is tasked with producing an outline of the consultation report by February 28.

The ministry must then submit its proposal for the basic salary to the cabinet by March 10.

Employment

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Greece to be honored country at Chinese beverages expo
ECONOMY

Greece to be honored country at Chinese beverages expo

New digital card available for unemployed
ECONOMY

New digital card available for unemployed

Fresh decline in Greece’s jobless rate
ECONOMY

Fresh decline in Greece’s jobless rate

Minimum wage of 780 euros mulled
ECONOMY

Minimum wage of 780 euros mulled

More than 53,000 applications for Public Employment Service skills program
ECONOMY

More than 53,000 applications for Public Employment Service skills program

Hiring prospects seen improving in Q1
ECONOMY

Hiring prospects seen improving in Q1