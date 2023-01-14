Process to boost minimum wage being fast-tracked

The process for setting the minimum wage in 2023 is to be accelerated and brought forward so that the new basic wage can come into effect on April 1, in line with a pledge made by Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis under a new Labor and Social Affairs Ministry amendment announced on Friday.

This stipulates that an invitation to specialist experts and research bodies to draw up a report for an assessment of the existing minimum wage will be sent out by January 20 and submitted by February 3 at the latest, and that an invitation to the social partners to participate in consultation talks will go out by February 10.

By February 20, all relevant material will be sent to the Center for Planning and Economic Research, which is tasked with producing an outline of the consultation report by February 28.

The ministry must then submit its proposal for the basic salary to the cabinet by March 10.