ATHEX: Index has 1,000 points in its sights

The main index of the Greek stock market is seriously eyeing the 1,000-point milestone following another session of growth on Friday that saw it climb to its highest level since February 11, 2022, for yet another 11-month high. This time the price growth was universal and not restricted to certain sectors or capitalization sizes, not to mention the increase in turnover.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 968.38 points, adding 0.43% to Thursday’s 964.26 points. On a weekly basis it advanced 1.78%.

The large-cap FTSE-25 index expanded 0.26% to end up at 2,346.22 points and the banks index improved 0.43%.

Sarantis soared 4.92%, Ellaktor jumped 4.40%, Quest Holdings grew 3.66% and Motor Oil grabbed 3.60%, as Jumbo dropped 2.16%, Viohalco parted with 1.62% and OTE telecom gave up 1.16%.

In total 62 stocks posted gains, 43 suffered losses and 24 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 87 million euros, up from Thursday’s €74.4 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange increased 0.02% to close at 93.28 points.