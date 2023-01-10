ATHEX: Negligible losses for bourse index

The benchmark of the Greek stock market may have seen its rising streak snap on Tuesday, but that was only marginally, as its decline was negligible and the overall course appears unchanged, despite the minor profit taking on the day. The maintenance of turnover at a relatively high level also bodes well for the next few sessions.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 962.22 points, shedding 0.06% from Monday’s 962.84 points. The large-cap FTSE-25 index contracted 0.27% to end up at 2,334.26 points.

The banks index slipped just 0.01%, as Piraeus’3.46% rise offset the losses of National (0.58%), Eurobank (0.52%) and Alpha (0.44%).

Among the other blue chips, Titan Cement jumped 4.54% and Sarantis earned 2.05%, while Viohalco dropped 2.51%, Terna Energy gave up 1.64% and Aegean Airlines lost 1.57%.

In total 41 stocks reported gains, 58 saw losses and 25 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to €81.4 million euros, down from Monday’s €141.6 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange increased 0.02% to close at 92.22 points.